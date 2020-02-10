Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.72. 1,145,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,072. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $926,820.00. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.48.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

