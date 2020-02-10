Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of ASYS stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $5.19. 206,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,611. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $7.96.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

