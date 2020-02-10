Analysts Anticipate IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $6.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $14.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.00 and a 200-day moving average of $238.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $825,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

