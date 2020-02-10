Analysts Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $741.68 Million

Analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will post $741.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $760.71 million and the lowest is $713.80 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $770.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,006. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

