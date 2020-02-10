Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 price objective on the stock. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 59,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

