Analysts Expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $301,594.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $23,463,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. 868,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.38. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

