Analysts Expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,599,000 after buying an additional 1,267,227 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,353,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after buying an additional 651,644 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after buying an additional 430,874 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 971,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after buying an additional 538,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 745,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after buying an additional 176,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

