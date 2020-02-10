Analysts Expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $3.85 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

