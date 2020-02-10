Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 10th (ABBV, AES, AMAT, ARCB, ASR, AVTR, BX, CE, CI, ECHO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 10th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $96.00 to $104.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target cut by Loop Capital to $26.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price raised by Argus to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $11.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to $252.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target raised by Stephens from $110.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $157.00 to $179.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets to $8.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $47.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $270.00 to $267.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $295.00 to $283.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) had its target price raised by Imperial Capital from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $97.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was given a C$49.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $320.00 to $315.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Argus to $385.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $251.00 to $301.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $139.00 to $148.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $34.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $122.00 to $110.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $54.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $225.00 to $240.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

