Analysts Set Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Target Price at GBX 147.50

Shares of Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAKK. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Bakkavor Group stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 138.50 ($1.82). 45,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,835. The stock has a market cap of $811.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.78. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

