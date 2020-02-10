Analysts Set Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Price Target at $13.50

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTX. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

NYSE GTX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. 864,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $669.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $70,520.76. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 33.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

