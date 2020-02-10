Analysts Set Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT at $15.00

Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NMRK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.03. 212,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

