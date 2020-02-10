Analysts Set Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) PT at $0.60

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.60.

VIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 11,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,925. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

