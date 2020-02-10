Andrew C. Herbert Purchases 3,000 Shares of Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) Stock

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) insider Andrew C. Herbert purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

LON:MIDW traded up GBX 19.60 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 569.60 ($7.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,562. Midwich Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 470 ($6.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 537.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 537.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71. The stock has a market cap of $455.53 million and a P/E ratio of 31.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIDW. HSBC decreased their target price on Midwich Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Midwich Group from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

