Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 929,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,807. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $73.57 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 855 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 28,084 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

