AON (NYSE:AON) Hits New 1-Year High at $230.76

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $230.76 and last traded at $229.38, with a volume of 166448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

Get AON alerts:

The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.43 and its 200 day moving average is $199.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in AON by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of AON by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.