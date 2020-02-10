Apache (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Down to $28.11

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.94, but opened at $28.11. Apache shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 132,504 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Apache alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Apache by 112.4% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Apache by 19.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Apache by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Apache by 40.6% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 336,856 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.