Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will report sales of $85.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.80 million and the highest is $88.13 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported sales of $77.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year sales of $338.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.80 million to $341.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $322.82 million, with estimates ranging from $320.63 million to $325.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

ARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,486,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,003,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,824,000 after purchasing an additional 222,719 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150,401 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. 1,033,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,146. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

