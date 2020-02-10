Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 69.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AFT opened at $15.37 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

