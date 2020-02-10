Apollon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Apollon has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a market capitalization of $6,037.00 and $23.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00046213 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000414 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.