Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Given $3.25 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $3.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aptevo Therapeutics an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 428,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,645. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.99% and a negative net margin of 156.03%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 406,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

