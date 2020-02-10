Argus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a research note released on Friday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.57.

Valero Energy stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

