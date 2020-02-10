Arion (ARION) Trading Up 24% Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $64,512.00 and $338.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.03594496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00255991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,903,071 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

