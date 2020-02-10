Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.12.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $231.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.39. Arista Networks has a one year low of $173.31 and a one year high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $962,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,876.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,772 shares of company stock worth $8,118,177. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $67,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

