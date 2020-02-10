Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.05

Arix Bioscience PLC (LON:ARIX) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.05 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 57190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.20).

Separately, Shore Capital began coverage on Arix Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 25.74 and a quick ratio of 25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11.

Arix Bioscience plc, formerly known as Perceptive Bioscience Investments Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

