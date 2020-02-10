Ark Trading Up 42.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Livecoin, OKEx and Bittrex. During the last week, Ark has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $35.01 million and $12.06 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00049614 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,378,894 coins and its circulating supply is 118,064,632 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bit-Z, Cryptomate, COSS, Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

