Arqma 1-Day Volume Tops $94.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $21,243.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,058.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.91 or 0.02242363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.42 or 0.04441113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00754799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00851869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00115124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009812 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00699963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,565,616 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,072 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

