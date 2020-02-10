Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co accounts for approximately 2.7% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after buying an additional 1,073,542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,261,000 after buying an additional 955,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after buying an additional 185,656 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,937,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJG traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 277,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average is $92.13.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 47.12%.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $331,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

