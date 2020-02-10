ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ATASY opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.38. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

