AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is KLCM Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 5.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.45 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $280.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

