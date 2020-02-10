AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Upgraded by CLSA to Outperform

CLSA upgraded shares of AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised AU Optronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.
Shares of NYSE:AUO opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. AU Optronics has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
AU Optronics Company Profile
AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.
