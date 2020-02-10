Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.76.
AVTR stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,058,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,237 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13,326.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
