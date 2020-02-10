Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.76.

AVTR stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,058,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,237 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13,326.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

