Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. Avantor also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.74-0.79 EPS.

AVTR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.17. 2,582,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,295. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.59. Avantor has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

