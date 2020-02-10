Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. Avantor also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.74-0.79 EPS.
AVTR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.17. 2,582,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,295. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.59. Avantor has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.