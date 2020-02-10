Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $734.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) will announce sales of $734.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $733.98 million and the highest is $735.17 million. Azul posted sales of $651.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.71 million. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 196.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. 602,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67 and a beta of -0.47. Azul has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

