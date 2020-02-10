B. Riley Cuts Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $22.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE:HBI opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 496.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,580,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after buying an additional 1,316,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 607.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,427,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 1,225,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 270.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,560,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 1,138,805 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $13,860,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.