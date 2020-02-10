B. Riley Raises Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $10.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coal producer’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.48. 42,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,812. The stock has a market cap of $909.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,071 shares of company stock worth $50,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,604 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after buying an additional 1,398,163 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,080,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 537,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,550 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 146,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.