B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTG. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Get B2Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,420,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,423. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.