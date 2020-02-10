Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 9th Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $73,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.69. 24,317,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,247,348. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

