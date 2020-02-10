BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

BankFinancial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. BankFinancial has a payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BankFinancial to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Shares of BFIN opened at $12.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $187.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. BankFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

