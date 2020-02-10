Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $82.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.01.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 62,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,535. Ball has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $4,343,836 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

