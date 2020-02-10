BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $20.84 on Friday. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

