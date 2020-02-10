Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.90-$12.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.56. Becton Dickinson and also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.90-12.10 EPS.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.79. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.38.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.