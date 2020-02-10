Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,151.44 ($54.61).

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWY shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,620 ($60.77) price target (up previously from GBX 3,700 ($48.67)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Bellway alerts:

BWY traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,032 ($53.04). 401,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,150 ($54.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,920.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,365.07.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.