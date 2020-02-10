Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,151.44 ($54.61).
A number of analysts have weighed in on BWY shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,620 ($60.77) price target (up previously from GBX 3,700 ($48.67)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
BWY traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,032 ($53.04). 401,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,150 ($54.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,920.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,365.07.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.
