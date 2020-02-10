Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.32–0.3 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.3-151.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.6 million.Bill.com also updated its Q3 2020

IntraDay guidance to -0.1–0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $58.97.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

