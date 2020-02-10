Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q3 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.1–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $38-38.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.35 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to -0.32–0.3 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $55.81 on Monday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $58.97.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

