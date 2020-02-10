BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.

BDSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Herm Cukier sold 31,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $164,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,975.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,237,681 shares of company stock worth $38,164,336. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.52. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

