Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $63,718.00 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,357,379 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.