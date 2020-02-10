Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 16% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $13.24 or 0.00134147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Bittrex, Coinnest and DSX. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $231.86 million and approximately $83.30 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00709666 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00124306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001780 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Braziliex, Kucoin, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, Huobi, TDAX, OKEx, QuadrigaCX, BitMarket, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Binance, BitBay, Graviex, CEX.IO, SouthXchange, Coinnest, Coinone, Crex24, Indodax, Exrates, Vebitcoin, DSX, Exmo, Bitinka, HitBTC, Bitlish, Gate.io, YoBit, Ovis, Bit-Z, Koineks, C2CX, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex, BitFlip, Negocie Coins, Zebpay, Upbit, Korbit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

