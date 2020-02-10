Bitcoin Interest Reaches One Day Volume of $359.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 59.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $359,437.00 and $359.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00702175 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00130721 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00115341 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002327 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001494 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

