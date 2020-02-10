Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 70.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 99.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $242.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002267 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00702791 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00136440 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00124500 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002062 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, TOPBTC, Nanex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Exrates and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

